Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Soulmates’ After She’s Not Seen With Tristan In 2 Wks.

It’s been two weeks since we’ve publicly seen Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson together and she’s been posting cryptic messages like crazy lately — including this new one on Feb. 3!

Khloe Kardashian always keeps us guessing with her cryptic messages on Instagram, and she was at it again with a lengthy quote about soulmates on her Instagram Story this week. “A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you,” the message read. “No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be.”

This latest gushing post seems to be directed toward Khloe’s man, Tristan Thompson, although the two haven’t been seen together in about two weeks. Khloe has been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles recently, even though Tristan is based in Cleveland during the basketball season. Of course, with a newborn baby, True Thompson, to take care of this year, being in L.A. closer to her family makes the most sense for Khloe, but it’s kept fans wondering about the status of her relationship with Tristan quite often.

Khloe and Tristan shot down any speculation of split rumors by partying together for New Year’s Eve, then being spotted out and about in L.A. after a Cavs game against the Lakers. Getting to this spot in the relationship has not been easy for the two, though, and they went through a major hurdle in 2018 when he was caught cheating on her just before True’s birth in April.

Despite criticism from fans and even her own family members, Khloe stuck it out with Tristan, and they’ve been going strong ever since. Could a proposal be coming in 2019?!