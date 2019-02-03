Kendall Jenner Goes Completely Nude For Stunning ‘Vogue Italia’ Spread – See Sexy Photo

2019 is off to a sexy start for Kendall Jenner! The supermodel is featured in the new issue of ‘Vogue Italia,’ and poses completely stripped down for the shoot. Check it out here!

Kendall Jenner, 23, is no stranger to posing nude, and she’s at it again in the new issue of Vogue Italia. The shoot’s photographer, Mert Alas, shared a super sexy sneak peek of Kendall’s spread on Instagram, and it features the model wearing nothing but a pair of heels and neon gloves! in the pic, Kendall’s bare butt and sideboob are visible to the camera, as she poses with a shocked expression on her face while looking back at the photographer. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW NAKED PIC OF KENDALL.

Meanwhile, Kendall herself shared a photo of the magazine’s cover, which shows her oozing old Hollywood glamour with her hair styled in a curly updo. She’s also wearing bright blue eyeliner in the pic and giving the camera a sultry glare while posing with her mouth half open. In her caption for the pic, Kendall gushed that it was one of the “favorite shoots” she’s ever done, and considering she’s been at this modeling thing for a long time now…that’s some pretty high praise!

Things are clearly going well for Kendall in her professional life, but her personal life is also thriving this year. Kendall is currently in a relationship with Philadelphia 76ers basketball star, Ben Simmons, and she’s been more public about the romance than any of her past relationships. The reality star has been photographed sitting courtside at several of Ben’s games…and was even hanging out with his mom on multiple occasions! While she still hasn’t posted about Ben on social media or talked about him in interviews, she’s made it clear that she’s very serious about this one — and we can’t wait to see more!