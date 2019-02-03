Kelly Ripa, 48, Goes Makeup-Free In Gorgeous Beach Selfie With Hubby Of 22 Yrs. Mark Consuelos

#RelationshipGoals! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos proved their relationship is still one to be envied, even after nearly 23 years, with this gorgeous new selfie on Feb. 3. Check it out here!

Kelly Ripa, 48, took to Instagram on Feb. 3 to look back on a simple-but-sweet vacation she took with her husband, Mark Consuelos, 47, one week earlier. In the pic, Kelly cozies up to her husband while wearing no makeup, showing off her glowing skin and looking more youthful than ever. The lovebirds look blissfully happy in the picture, with subtle smiles on their faces as they take in the gorgeous beach.

“One week ago we were warm and on the same coast for 24 hours,” Kelly captioned the pic. “I love that story.” Since Mark works on Riverdale in Los Angeles, while Kelly is based in New York for her talk show, Live! With Kelly & Ryan, the two don’t get much time together during the week, so these moments are especially important for the pair. Kelly and Mark truly do seem more in love than ever these days, even though it’s been nearly 23 years since they tied the knot in 1996.

Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children in 1995, and eloped on May 1 of the next year. Their son, Michael, was born in June 1997, followed by a daughter, Lola, in 2001 and another son, Joaquin, in 2003. Their kids are basically spitting images of the famous parents — it’s uncanny!

Needless to say, Kelly and Mark are the definition of relationship goals, and give us hope for lasting celebrity marriages, despite so many that have failed. Keep slaying, you two!