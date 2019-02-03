John Legend & Adam Levine Change ‘Stinky’ Diapers In This Adorable Pampers Super Bowl Ad

It’s a family affair for John Legend and Adam Levine in this funny Pampers Super Bowl ad. Watch the famous dads make a song and dance out of changing dirty diapers!

Apparently John Legend, 40, can’t just change a stinky diaper like a normal dad. The R&B crooner has to do it while singing. At least that’s what he does in this cute Pampers Super Bowl ad. The adorable commercial premiered on YouTube on Feb. 3 shortly before the start of the big game. The ad begins with John attempting to change his son, Miles’ diaper. The 8-month-old little boy gurgles as his dad says, “Hi baby boy. Somebody’s got a stinky…” Hit by a waft of an unpleasant smell, he says, “Boo…” When he turns around to say that he’s “gonna need some backup,” the camera cuts to his 2-year-old daughter Luna, dressed up as a princess, pulling out some baby wipes.

But that’s not the type of help that John is looking for. As he says, “Guys?” he turns around to find a choir of daddies carrying their babies, waiting as he leads them in a sing-a-long, “Somebody… Got a stinky… Booty…”

And so it goes until Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine, 39, finishes the ditty by singing, “And Daddy’s gonna clean it up.” Adam is changing his daughter Gio’s diaper at the same time. Gio – who turns 1 later this month – is his second child with wife Behati Prinsloo, 30. The model and the singer also have another little girl, Dusty Rose, 2.

Speaking of model wives, the commercial ends with John’s wife Chrissy Teigen, 33, returning home. She delivers perhaps the funniest line in the whole commercial by saying, “Must we do this every time.”

Chrissy, 33, shared the commercial on her Instagram page shortly before the kick-off. She captioned the cute clip by writing, “Becoming a parent changes you. And you thought I was extra…” To say that her followers got a kick out of the commercial is an understatement. Actress Busy Philipps commented, “This is too cute.” Meanwhile Oscar-winner Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, “Okay, this is funny.” Check out the commercial for yourself above.