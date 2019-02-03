J.Lo Gushes Over A-Rod On 2nd Anniversary: You Make My World A ‘Safe & Stable Place’

It’s hard to believe it’s already been two years since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez started dating! In honor of their anniversary, J.Lo shared the sweetest message for her man on Instagram. See it here.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, posted the most touching message about her man, Alex Rodriguez, as they celebrated their second anniversary on Feb. 3, 2019. “Two years of laughter, two years of fun and adventures, of excitement and growing and learning, of true friendship, and so much love!!!” she gushed. “You make my world a more beautiful safe and stale place..in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life…you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again… Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways, reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time…our time…”

Along with the sweet note, Jennifer shared an absolutely adorable photo of herself and A-Rod lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes, as well as some solo shots of him looking like a total stud, and a pic of the two of them with their kids from past relationships. In the two years since they’ve been together, Alex and Jennifer have blended their families and created a beautiful life together. Of course, they’ve both been previously married, but have been vocal about how fortunate they feel to have found each other later in life.

When Jennifer and Alex first got together in 2017, it was in the midst of rumors that she was romantically involved with Drake. However, just as the relationship speculation was heating up, news of her romance with A-Rod was confirmed, and they’ve been going strong ever since.

Throughout most of their time together, Jennifer and Alex have been the subject of engagement speculation, but they have yet to take that step in their relationship. She’s explained that they’re super happy with things the way they are, but fans are still dying for an epic proposal and wedding. Could this be the year!?