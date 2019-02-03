Jason Bateman Takes You On The Elevator From Hell In Hyundai’s Super Bowl 53 Ad

Going down! In Hyundai’s Super Bowl commercial, a hilarious Jason Bateman laments the pain of car shopping, saying it’s worse than jury duty, root canals, and vegan dinner parties!

“Ah, you’re going down. Way down,” Jason Bateman, 50, says to a couple in search of a new car at the start of Hyundai’s Super Bowl commercial. The Arrested Development star, decked out as an old-timey elevator operator, takes the couple down, down, down, passing by all the other painful chores in life. Root canals, jury duty, “ six-hour flight, middle seat,” and “The Talk” are all somehow worse than shopping for a brand new car. Thankfully, the couple reveals they used Hyundai’s Shopper Assurance to find a new ride.

“Going up!” says Jason, and out comes the heavenly music, the soft filter, and the sweet relief of buying a brand new car with a service that promises “transparent pricing, streamline purchase, 3-day worry-free exchange and test drives that come to you.” Shopper Assurance, which was launched in 2017, according to Ad Age, is Hyundai’s way of taking the pain out of car shopping, and the carmaker figured it would focus on that instead of a specific car brand for this year’s Super Bowl, per AdAge.

“We started thinking about all those things you have to do but hate to do or have to do but would love to avoid,” said Barney Goldberg, executive creative director at Innocean, the agency that created the ad, said, per AdWeek. “The idea was, ‘What if those were like floors in a building and you were being dropped off at all these painful things that you really would want to get out of if you could, but you can’t?’ ”

“I think in each [scenario] that people will find different things to respond and react to positively,” he said, explaining how the agency went with a subtler joke than a large spectacle or a belly-laugh-inducing joke. And when you’re talking biting quips and subtle humor, there’s no one more apt for the role than the Arrested Development star.

“The casting was very intentional,” Barry said. “There was really no one else that we felt was going to be able to pull this off. He’s got that dry wit [and] the charm. He can deliver the little sideways comment but still stay so likable.” Don’t forget Jason’s talents at improv. The witty actor improvised the line “No so fast, Captain Colon” at the end of the ad. “We had different lines for that,” Barry added. “We started laughing and said, ‘OK, Captain Colon it is.’ ”