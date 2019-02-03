Is Kim Zolciak Done With RHOA For Good? Daughter Brielle Biermann Weighs In

We caught up with Kim Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, and got EXCLUSIVE scoop about whether or not the reality star will ever return to ‘RHOA.’ Is she done for good?!

After leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta during season 5, Kim Zolciak returned during season 10 as a ‘friend’ to the Housewives, but things were more dramatic for her than ever — and it looks like there’s NO hope for her returning again. “I would not let my mom go back on for nothin’,” Kim’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We tried that last year and it didn’t work out.” Meanwhile, Brielle also has no intention of ever appearing on the show again, and admitted that she couldn’t stand the drama it brought to her family.

“I am not into the drama,” she explained. “I don’t like the drama and I don’t like the drama from the show. I like to just be with my family. It stressed me out. I hated it. I like it because it gave us the platform we have today. Without Real Housewives and the opportunity that it gave my mom, there would be no Don’t Be Tardy, and there would be no Kroy [Biermann] because she met him on the show. But looking back, I would never return.”

Most of Kim’s drama during season 10 involved her feud with NeNe Leakes, who accused Kim and Brielle of being “racist.” The comment came after Brielle posted a video of a cockroach crawling around NeNe’s bathroom/, and Kim slammed her fellow reality star as “sick and disgusting.” The ladies went at it on social media, and it boiled over to the explosive RHOA reunion.

Season 11 of RHOA premiered in November without Kim, but that doesn’t mean the mom of six isn’t keeping busy — her family has been filming their own show, Don’t Be Tardy, which returns with its 7th season on Feb. 17, 2019 on Bravo!