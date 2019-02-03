Super Bowl 53: Gladys Knight Brings Down The House With Stunning Rendition Of The National Anthem

Gladys Knight just gave an amazing performance of the national anthem at the 2019 Super Bowl! Watch the glorious moment here!

Super Bowl 53 is officially here! As with every NFL game, the major event kicked off with a rendition of the national anthem – this time sung beautifully by Gladys Knight. The soul icon performed the “Star Spangled Banner” in front of thousands of onlookers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3. Gladys was a vision in a white cape dress embroidered with crystals around the neck while she seamlessly hit every note. The performance came right after Chloe x Halle took to the field to sing “America the Beautiful.”

While Gladys certainly did an incredible job with the national anthem, she faced criticism for agreeing to sing it. ICYMI, the NFL and the African-American community have been at odds since Colin Kaepernick was exiled following protests against police brutality. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, and many (including him) think he’s been blacklisted from the league. Halftime Show performers Travis Scott and Big Boi also faced similar backlash to Gladys after their gigs were announced.

But Gladys, who said she’s been working for civil rights and singing the anthem since she was a child, isn’t listening to the haters. “I understand that Mr. Kaepernick is protesting two things, and they are police violence and injustice,” she said in a statement. “I am here today and on Sunday, Feb. 3 to give the Anthem back its voice, to stand for that historic choice of words, the way it unites us when we hear it and to free it from the same prejudices and struggles I have fought long and hard for all my life, from walking back hallways, from marching with our social leaders, from using my voice for good — I have been in the forefront of this battle longer than most of those voicing their opinions to win the right to sing our country’s Anthem on a stage as large as the Super Bowl LIII.”