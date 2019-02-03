Gallery
Hollywood Life

11 Pics Of Gisele Bundchen Proving She’s The Best Cheerleader For Tom Brady At Patriots Games

gisele bundchen tom brady
Shutterstock
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Benjamin Brady New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady carries his son Benjamin with his wife Gisele Bundchen at right after a joint workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass Buccaneers Patriots Camp Football, Foxborough, USA
Gisele B?ndchen and her Superstar QB Tom Brady at Super Bowl XLI. Vivian, Benjamin JohnEdward Thomas Moynihan Pictured: Gisele B?ndchen,Tom Brady,John Edward Thomas Moynihan,Vivian Brady,Benjamin Brady,Josh McDaniels,Tom Brady family Gisele B?ndchen Galynn Patricia Brady Vivian Brady Benjamin Brady Vivian BRady Gisele Bundchen John Edward Thomas Moynihan Josh McDaniels Vivan Brady NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Ref: SPL396599 080217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Benjamin Brady New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen with their son Benjamin Brady after a joint workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass Buccaneers Patriots Camp Football, Foxborough, USA
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/BPI/REX/Shutterstock (8269547az)Tom Brady celebrates winning his fifth Super Bowl with his mother Galynn Brady, wife Gisele Bundchen and daughter Vivian during Super Bowl 51 played at NRG Stadium Houston Texas on Sunday February 5th 2017American Football - NFL 2016/17 Superbowl 51 Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots NRG Stadium, Houston, United States - 05 Feb 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Senior Editor

Tom Brady will have his wife, Gisele Bundchen, in the stands when he plays in the 2019 Super Bowl, but she’s no stranger to being in this position! Check out pics of Gisele supporting her man at Patriots games here!

Gisele Bundchen has been in a relationship with Tom Brady during five of the eight Super Bowls he’s already played in. Of course, she’ll be there once again when he takes on the Los Angeles Rams with his team, the New England Patriots, on Feb. 3 in Super Bowl 53, too! Over the years, Gisele has proven she’s the ultimate cheerleader for her man, showing up to the big games in Patriots gear and cheering like crazy. Plus, she’s always been there to greet him on the field after a big win, or comfort him after a loss.

Before Gisele, Tom played in Super Bowls in 2002, 2003, and 2005 with the New England Patriots, and the team won them all. He got together with Gisele in Dec. 2006, right after splitting from Bridget Moynahan, who later revealed she was pregnant with Tom’s child at the time of their split. While dating Gisele, Tom played in the 2008 Super Bowl, which the Pats lost to the New York Giants. Tom married Gisele in Feb. 2009, and their son was born later that year. He returned to the Super Bowl in Feb. 2012, just two months after the birth of his and Gisele’s daughter, but the Patriots were defeated by the Giants once again.

Tom and the Patriots made their way back to the Super Bowl in 2015, where they beat the Seattle Seahawks. After not making it in 2016, they’ve been in the big game the past two seasons, winning in 2017 and losing in 2018. Now, in 2019, they’re back once again — and no doubt Gisele will be there cheering on her man!

gisele bundchen tom brady

As we look forward to Super Bowl 53, look back at some of the times Gisele has been by Tom’s side showing support at previous Patriots games. We can’t wait to see his little family together again this year, too!