11 Pics Of Gisele Bundchen Proving She’s The Best Cheerleader For Tom Brady At Patriots Games

Tom Brady will have his wife, Gisele Bundchen, in the stands when he plays in the 2019 Super Bowl, but she’s no stranger to being in this position! Check out pics of Gisele supporting her man at Patriots games here!

Gisele Bundchen has been in a relationship with Tom Brady during five of the eight Super Bowls he’s already played in. Of course, she’ll be there once again when he takes on the Los Angeles Rams with his team, the New England Patriots, on Feb. 3 in Super Bowl 53, too! Over the years, Gisele has proven she’s the ultimate cheerleader for her man, showing up to the big games in Patriots gear and cheering like crazy. Plus, she’s always been there to greet him on the field after a big win, or comfort him after a loss.

Before Gisele, Tom played in Super Bowls in 2002, 2003, and 2005 with the New England Patriots, and the team won them all. He got together with Gisele in Dec. 2006, right after splitting from Bridget Moynahan, who later revealed she was pregnant with Tom’s child at the time of their split. While dating Gisele, Tom played in the 2008 Super Bowl, which the Pats lost to the New York Giants. Tom married Gisele in Feb. 2009, and their son was born later that year. He returned to the Super Bowl in Feb. 2012, just two months after the birth of his and Gisele’s daughter, but the Patriots were defeated by the Giants once again.

Tom and the Patriots made their way back to the Super Bowl in 2015, where they beat the Seattle Seahawks. After not making it in 2016, they’ve been in the big game the past two seasons, winning in 2017 and losing in 2018. Now, in 2019, they’re back once again — and no doubt Gisele will be there cheering on her man!

As we look forward to Super Bowl 53, look back at some of the times Gisele has been by Tom’s side showing support at previous Patriots games. We can’t wait to see his little family together again this year, too!