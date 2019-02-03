Emily Ratajkowski turned heads on Feb. 2 when she attended DirecTV’s Super Saturday Night 2019 in a red top with no bra and black pants.

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, sure knows how to celebrate a Super Bowl! The gorgeous model went braless in a red open-side top and black leggings when she made an appearance at DirecTV’s Super Saturday Night 2019 in Atlanta, GA on Feb. 2. The brunette beauty topped the eye-catching look off with bright white heeled boots at the event, which in our eyes, helped her gain the achievement of being one of the best dressed celebs at the pre-Super Bowl bash.

In addition to celebrating the upcoming Super Bowl 53, which takes place between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3, Emily enjoyed watching a performance by the legendary band, Foo Fighters. She was joined by some other popular celebs at the party, including Vanessa Hudgens, 30, and Sarah Hyland, 28, who both looked incredible in their own flattering fashion choices.

The Super Bowl party is just one of many events Emily has been strutting her stuff at lately. The stunner also wore red when she again went braless in a beautiful sheer gown at the 2019 Art of Elysium “HEAVEN” gala on Jan. 5, and on Dec. 2, she walked the runway in a sexy black dress with a leather top at the pre-fall 2019 Versace show in NYC. When she’s not getting all dressed up for fancy outings, she also loves to dress down in tiny bikinis and often posts the flattering photos to social media. Many of the swimsuits she poses in are from her own swimwear line, Inamorata Swim.

Whether she’s posing in a fancy gown or revealing a lot of skin in a designer swimsuit, this lovely lady sure knows how to make her fashion memorable and we love seeing it!