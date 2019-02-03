Donald Trump Awkwardly Says He’d Never Encourage Son Barron, 12, Play Football In Interview

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Donald Trump said he wouldn’t ‘steer’ Barron toward football. Read what the president had to say about the ‘dangerous sport’ inside.

Even the President is talking about the Super Bowl on Feb. 3, in which the Los Angeles Rams will play the New England Patriots. Donald Trump, 72, spoke in a new interview conducted by CBS called Face The Nation, also airing on Feb. 3, in which he discussed what he’d think if son Barron, 12, showed an interest in playing football in the future. The father expressed concern if his son Barron were to play the sport.

When the golf player was asked if he’d let Barron play football, Donald responded, “It’s very, it’s very tough question. It’s a very good question. If he wanted to? Yes. Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn’t.”

“I just don’t like the reports that I see coming out having to do with football — I mean, it’s a dangerous sport and I think it’s- I- it’s- really tough, I thought the equipment would get better, and it has,” Donald continued. “The helmets have gotten far better but it hasn’t solved the problem. So, you know I- I hate to say it because I love to watch football. I think the NFL is a great product, but I really think that as far as my son- well I’ve heard NFL players saying they wouldn’t let their sons play football. So. It’s not totally unique, but I- I would have a hard time with it.”

Donald also mentioned that his son has taken an interest in soccer. “He actually plays a lot of soccer,” Donald said. “He’s liking soccer.” Maybe Barron will pursue a soccer career, instead.

At the end of the day, it’s up to young Barron to decide what he wants to do with his future. And if he wants to play football, and not follow in the real estate and business path like his other family members, we hope his parents would support that endeavor. Furthermore, we hope the NFL will make changes to fix associated health concerns in the future so players are more protected.