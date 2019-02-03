Chloe X Halle Sparkle In All-Black While Singing ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl 53

Chloe X Halle kicked off Super Bowl LIII with a stunning rendition of ‘America The Beautiful!’

Let the game begin! But, before the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl LIII, Chloe X Halle graced us with a gorgeous version of “America The Beautiful,” while deaf activist Aarron Loggins signed the song in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD). Wearing all-black sparkling outfits, the girls absolutely shined during their soulful rendition of the patriotic number. They definitely did their mentor, Beyoncé, proud!

Chloe X Halle, who are 20 and 18, respectively, recently opened up for Beyoncé and JAY Z on their On The Run II tour and are commonly referred to as Bey’s proteges! The duo join a list of world-famous singers who have performed “America The Beautiful” at Super Bowls past, including Ray Charles, Mary J. Blige, Marc Anthony, Alicia Keys, Faith Hill, Queen Latifah, Lea Michele, Jennifer Hudson and Leslie Odom, Jr. This SB is extra special to Chloe and Halle, however, as the sisters hail from Atlanta, GA! They are one of three performers this evening who are from the area. Gladys Knight, who will sing the National Anthem, and Big Boi of Outkast, who will be in the Halftime Show, are also from Atlanta.

Following, the controversy surrounding former NFL star Colin Kaepernick and his peaceful sideline protests for the Black Lives Matter Movement, each Super Bowl performer was met with some sort of backlash. “This is my country. This is my state, my city and I love my country. It’s really as simple as that,” Gladys Knight told ET of her decision to perform at the Super Bowl, despite the ongoing controversy within the NFL. “I choose all my songs by what they say, or what they would make me [feel]… I think about the people that fought, and marched, and died, and did all those things for our country. I’m proud to just honor them by singing that anthem.”