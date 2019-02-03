Cardi B Slays In Hot Pink Leather Lingerie For Pre-Super Bowl Performance: See Pics

She rocked her outfit and performance! Check out pics of Cardi B at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest inside!

Cardi B, 25, arrived at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest ahead of the Super Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia on Feb. 2, and turned heads in her stunning ensemble! The new mom showed off her post-baby body in a revealing pink outfit that was definitely eye-catching! She flaunted her outfit on the red carpet, giving plenty of smiles, and also rocked her look while she performed at the festival!

The “Bartier Cardi” rapper wore a matching hot pink high-waisted leather bra and underwear. It featured gold hardware and three belts on bottom, and two belts to cover her chest on top. She topped it with a crop top leather jacket, with dangling pink fringe and pink and gold embellishments. She finished her gorgeous look with stockings, hot pink socks, and matching pink high heels.

Her hip-length hair was a beautiful rainbow of colors, with vibrant pink, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple ombré. Cardi’s makeup look was a blend of pink, purple, and yellow for eyeshadow with a dramatic pointed black wing eyeliner and a pop of highlighted white shimmer in the inner corners of her eyes. She wore a matte pink lipstick, and her bronzer and highlighter were definitely on point! She added big gold hoop earrings for accessorizing, as well as dramatic and long green nails. Cardi definitely knows how to rock a look!

Cardi was joined by Ludacris, Migos, Aerosmith, Bruno Mars, and more, according to Billboard for the three-day event! The first-ever music festival ahead of the Super Bowl took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, pumping everyone up for the football game to come! We’re sure those who attended had an absolute blast!

The rapper has been wearing some seriously incredible outfits lately. Cardi posted an Instagram photo of her purple ensemble during the day of the festival, and we absolutely loved it! We can’t wait to see what she wears at the Super Bowl itself, and other events, parties, and concerts in the future!