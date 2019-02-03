‘Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Is The Ultimate Hero In Epic Super Bowl Trailer

This isn’t a drill! — The third trailer for ‘Captain Marvel’ is here! The new teaser hit the small screen on Sunday, February 3 during Super Bowl 53, and Brie Larson is a bada**! Watch it here!

The third official teaser for Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel couldn’t have arrived at a better time. The trailer dropped during Super Bowl 53 on February 3 — with an estimated audience of over 100 million viewers for the big game. In the third preview for the film — in theaters on March 8 — Marvel’s first female superhero, Brie Larson kicks ass numerous scenes in the multi-second spot! Captain Marvel goes ‘HIGHER. FURTHER. [and] FASTER,” the film tweeted when the trailer dropped.

Brie Larson debuted the forthcoming film’s first trailer on Good Morning America back in September. The first look introduced Larson as Carol Danvers (aka, Captain Marvel) — a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot turned member of Starforce, an intergalactic military team. It explained how Carol was confused about her powers because she barely had memory of her past, besides flashbacks that she attempted to piece together.

The second trailer — which premiered during halftime of the Washington Redskins-Philadelphia Eagles last December. — dove deeper into Marvel’s first-ever female lead superhero. But, the second teaser revealed more of Captain Marvel’s back story. In the trailer, Annette Bening’s character tells Carol: “We found you with no memory. We made you one of us, so you could live long, stronger, superior. You were reborn.” It ends with a promise from Carol. “I’m not gonna fight your war. I’m gonna end it,” she said.

HIGHER. FURTHER. FASTER. Watch the brand new Marvel Studios' #CaptainMarvel spot that aired during the Big Game. See it in theaters March 8. Get tickets now: https://t.co/siieRjt6RZ pic.twitter.com/McSEtsumFn — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) February 3, 2019

The story of Captain Marvel — Marvel Studios’ 21st release — is set in the 1990s. The plot involves the battle between two alien races, Kree and Skrull. Danvers finds herself in the middle of the two enemy sides, where she’ll have to fight to be the ultimate superhero.

Captain Marvel will hit theaters on March 8, just in time for the final Avengers movie, which debuts on May 3. Captain Marvel also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, Jude Law, Lee Pace, and Samuel L. Jackson.