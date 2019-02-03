See Pics
Hollywood Life

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Prove They’ve Got Co-Parenting Down While Out With Kids

Backgrid
Pacific Palisades, CA - Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck arrive at church despite another rainy day in So Cal. The pair arrived in separate cars, with the kids riding with Ben in the Range Rover, and Jen arriving with wet hair in the Lexus sedan. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Violet Affleck BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pacific Palisades, CA - Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck don't let the rain stop them as they arrive for Sunday church services. The pair, who are committed to coparenting their kids, arrived in separate cars, with the kids riding with Ben in the Range Rover, and Jen arriving with wet hair in the Lexus sedan. Ben looks like he's stepping up and taking parenting duties seriously, as he and eldest daughter Violet shared a sweet bonding moment as they entered the church together. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel Affleck BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Lastarpix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pacific Palisades, CA - Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck don't let the rain stop them as they arrive for Sunday church services. The pair, who are committed to coparenting their kids, arrived in separate cars, with the kids riding with Ben in the Range Rover, and Jen arriving with wet hair in the Lexus sedan. Ben looks like he's stepping up and taking parenting duties seriously, as he and eldest daughter Violet shared a sweet bonding moment as they entered the church together. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Lastarpix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Ben Affleck looks happy to see his kids while picking them up from school. The Berkeley born actor checks out a drawing his son Samuel drew at school while holding hands with his oldest Violet. Ben reps the New England Patriots with a team beanie, ahead of Super Bowl weekend. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Samuel Garner Affleck, Violet Affleck BACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Lastarpix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
Weekend Writer

They’ve proven their kids are their number one priority! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner went to church with their kids together despite being divorced.

Sometimes, when a couple splits up after a marriage, things can get complicated with children involved from determining schedules with the kids, who pays for what, and so forth. But Justice League actor Ben Affleck, 46, and his ex-wife Camping actress Jennifer Garner, 46, have been able to get over that awkwardness and be together as a family. On Feb. 3, Jen and Ben took their kids to church in the Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, and proved that they can make family life work for everyone.

They arrived from separate locations, but came together for the religious service. Ben drove the kids there – he layered up in an olive green button-down with a black jacket, and a grey wool coat over that. He wore brown pants and shoes, and rocked some salt-and-pepper scruff. Ben held onto daughter, Violet, 13, with his arm wrapped around her as they walked into church. She wore a long-sleeve t-shirt and light-wash denim jeans. Ben and Jen’s sonSamuel, 6, was a few paces ahead of Ben and Violet in a comfortable-looking grey sweatshirt and sweatpants.

 

Pacific Palisades, CA - Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck don't let the rain stop them as they arrive for Sunday church services. The pair, who are committed to coparenting their kids, arrived in separate cars, with the kids riding with Ben in the Range Rover, and Jen arriving with wet hair in the Lexus sedan. Ben looks like he's stepping up and taking parenting duties seriously, as he and eldest daughter Violet shared a sweet bonding moment as they entered the church together.Pictured: Ben Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel Affleck BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Lastarpix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Jen walked toward the service in an ivory sweater. She wore a “French Tuck,” tucking the front of her sweater into her red-and-white striped skirt. Jen wore orange loafers and held a black purse, wearing black sunglasses as she walked in.

Pacific Palisades, CA - Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck don't let the rain stop them as they arrive for Sunday church services. The pair, who are committed to coparenting their kids, arrived in separate cars, with the kids riding with Ben in the Range Rover, and Jen arriving with wet hair in the Lexus sedan. Ben looks like he's stepping up and taking parenting duties seriously, as he and eldest daughter Violet shared a sweet bonding moment as they entered the church together.Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Lastarpix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Their other daughter, Seraphina, 10, was also with them for church. The family has shown that they’ve been able to do activities together despite Ben and Jen’s split three years ago, in 2015.

“Jen will always hold a special place in her heart for Ben, however, she felt extremely hurt towards the end of their relationship and is really happy with her new beau [John Miller, 40],” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But it’s important to her to always be there for Ben and for their kids. She will always cheer him on and be there as a support since she wants what’s best for the kids.”

What’s best for Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel is ultimately up to their parents – regardless, we’re glad to see them still spend Sunday together as a family!