Backstreet Boys & Chance The Rapper Unite To Bring Fire To Classic Song In Doritos Super Bowl Ad

I definitely want it that way! Backstreet’s back, all right, and they’ve joined forces with Chance The Rapper for a flamin’ hot Super Bowl commercial for Doritos. Prepare your ears to go on FIRE.

Can you handle the heat? In the collaboration that 2019 needed, the Backstreet Boys made their Super Bowl commercial debut alongside Chance the Rapper in Doritos new commercial for Flamin’ Hot Nacho chips. In the ad, the boys remake the song that everyone around the globe knows the lyrics to, ‘I Want It That Way’ with a fiery remix. Chance elevates the track with a slamming new rap interlude, complete with an upgraded party on a tarmac, just like in the original music video .

There are funky dances, big planes, and a thumping new beat — it’s all about making the ‘original hot’. (Of course, I still think the original “I Want It That Way” video holds up in 2019, but whatever.) Finally, the Backstreet Boys enter, through a cloud of steamy pink smoke, looking as baller as they did in 1999, when the song first dropped. And did we mention they still have the moves? The guys, including Chance, break out into the full routine to close out the ad. Insane! Can they both perform at the halftime show next year? Yes? Maybe? Who do we talk to on this?

The Backstreet Boys are enjoying quite the 2019 so far. Along with this HOT new ad, their new album DNA debuted at #1 on iTunes on Jan, 25 and they are up for a Grammy later this month for the album’s first single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” Chance, meanwhile, hasn’t dropped any new music since November with two one-off jams — “My Own Thing” and “The Man Who Has Everything” — and no talk of the next album. Maybe he’ll join BSB on tour while he gets the next EP together!

Clearly, Doritos is heading into an era, similar to Pepsi, of using iconic music acts to premiere new products. Remember Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage‘s epic lip sync battle from last year with Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot? Classic!