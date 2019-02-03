‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer: Captain America & More Are Ready To Fight Back Against Thanos

How long until April?! Marvel debuted a brand-new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer during Super Bowl 53, and we need more NOW! Watch the new footage now and prepare to be obsessed.

The Super Bowl may be all about a football game, but Marvel fans were treated to another type of game during the epic event — a new Avengers: Endgame trailer. The latest look at the highly-anticipated final Avengers film gave us all-new footage to talk about until April. This movie is going to blow all of our minds. It’s going to be that epic.

The first trailer was released back in Dec. 2018 and revealed what happened to the remaining Avengers after the tragic events of Infinity War — Thanos (Josh Brolin) killing half of existence with the snap of his fingers. “Part of the journey is the end,” Tony/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) said in the trailer. Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), who was noticeably absent in Infinity War, made a big return in the first trailer. “We lost, all of us,” Steve/Captain America (Chris Evans) added. “We lost friends. We lost family. We lost a part of ourselves. This is the fight of our lives.” The title of the movie was also revealed in the first trailer after months of speculation.

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, and HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Joe back at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Nov. 2018 about the movie. “This movie is even more complicated than Infinity War, emotionally speaking,” Joe noted. “These are complicated movies that are ending 10 years of storytelling and we’ve got a lot cooked up.”

Avengers: Endgame is set to be released April 26, 2019. Before Endgame, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will debut on March 8. Captain Marvel is key to what will happen in Endgame. At the end of Infinity War, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) called for Captain Marvel’s help on a secret pager before he faded into dust. Brie will be appearing in Avengers: Endgame, and her presence is going to be a game-changer.