Angelina Jolie Loved Brad Pitt More Than Anyone – Why It’s Taken Her So Long To Feel Happier After Split

Angelina Jolie has taken her time in moving on from Brad Pitt after their split. Read on for EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s happy again.

Sometimes, all you need is time! Angelina Jolie, 43, and Brad Pitt, 55, were together for 11 years, and getting over that long of a relationship can definitely be tough, especially when you throw kids into the mix. Even though they’ve been broken up for over two years now, a source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that it has taken awhile for Angie to be happy after their separation.

“The divorce was really hard on Angie, as she loved Brad like she hadn’t loved anyone else before, so it’s nice to see her turning a corner and seeming a lot more relaxed and at ease these days,” our source revealed. “She was very tense and not herself when she and Brad first separated. Angie likes to live a private life for the most part, however, she also likes to live a very normal life which is why she has no problem taking her kids to do normal kid activities. Even with photographers there, she will still continue doing this. It’s really important for Angie to let them be normal children.”

Things like shopping and going out to eat with her children have likely lifted her spirits as she has had to publicly navigate through a divorce. As for Brad and Angie’s kids and how they’re dealing with their parents’ split? Our source said they’re doing just fine!

“The kids are handling everything as best as possible and seem happy and really are just normal children with very famous parents,” our source continued. “They are very polite, bright and friendly. The twins are also very, very into sports and are quite agile.”

Beyond leaning on her kids, Angie has found support in her other family members, as well. “Angie also has been quietly spending time with her dad Jon [Voight, 80] still and they seem to have really repaired that relationship in full. He is a big part of the kids lives now, too, and has kind things to say about Brad even.”

Seems like while it may have been hard to maneuver, the divorce has ended up being good for the whole clan all around. We wish the best for Angie, Brad, and their whole family!