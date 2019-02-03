Amelia Hamlin made up her own fashion rules when she stepped out looking fantastic in a striped blazer dress and athletic sneakers in West Hollywood on Feb. 1.

Amelia Hamlin, 17, isn’t afraid to show off her own sense of style, even if it goes against the typical fashion choices! The daughter of actress and reality star Lisa Rinna, 55, and Harry Hamlin, 67, stepped out in a striped blazer dress along with white socks and white and gray athletic sneakers when she went out to dinner at Delilah’s restaurant in West Hollywood, CA on Feb. 1. The gorgeous model was all smiles during the outing and went for a makeup look that consisted of pink lipstick and black winged eyeliner.

Although the teen seemed full of confidence during the outing, she made headlines last year, when she opened up about her struggles with mental health. In a gutsy Instagram post back in Apr., Amelia revealed that she was recovering from an eating disorder and posted two bikini photos of herself that showed her body’s shocking transformation over the course of a year.

“I’m getting many comments comparing my body today vs. my body last year,” she captioned the photos. “I think that the support from my followers has really pushed me into writing this. Anyways, last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay. Not only physically but also mentally. I feel like sometimes people forget that just because your job involves being in front of the camera, doesn’t mean you can’t have bad days. We’re human. Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight. Usually, when people are struggling with an eating disorder it stems from your mind, and your body is a reflection of it. I could go on and on about that time of my life, but the most important part about it was waking up one morning and deciding to stop sabotaging myself.”

Since her inspirational admission in getting her body back on track, Amelia has looked better than ever. We’re so glad she’s staying healthy and strong, and from the looks of her latest outing, happy too!