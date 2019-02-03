Mr. Peanut Goes Nuts While Saving Alex Rodriguez From Bad Snacks In Planters’ Super Bowl Ad

Is Mr. Peanut going to be in the next ‘Fast & Furious’ movie? The ‘spokesnut’ pulled off some sick stunts in Planters’ Super Bowl ad, all in hopes of saving Alex Rodriguez from a boring snack!

When it comes to Super Bowl commercials, Alex Rodriguez, 43, hit a home run…what? Wrong sport? Don’t take it to heart: just bask in the craziness that is the Planters’ 2019 Super Bowl ad. The spot features Mr. Peanut behind the wheel of a giant peanut-mobile, driving as if he was racing Vin Diesel and Ludacris in the latest Fast & Furious flick. After a surprising cameo from Charlie Sheen (!), the reason behind Mr. Peanut’s driving is revealed: he’s trying to save A-Rod from the mistake of eating kale chips during the Super Bowl!

While there’s nothing wrong with kale chips (really, they’re kinda tasty, despite what the ad says), A-Rod doesn’t seem too excited to chow down on them. Thankfully, in comes Mr. Peanut with a large can of mixed nuts. Cue the slow-mo and bam! A-Rod’s Super Bowl is saved, thanks to Mr. Peanut, Charlie Sheen and Motley Crue’s “Kickstart My Heart.”

This marks Mr. Peanut’s debut in a Super Bowl ad, Planters’ parent company, Kraft-Heinz, said in a statement. The ad will show “just how far he is willing to go to give fans a reliably crunchy and satisfying salty snack that delivers on their cravings in their greatest moments of need. This time, the fan in need happens to be baseball legend Alex Rodriguez.”

“I’ve had a lot of experience coming through for my baseball teammates and my family in crunch time, but even I need help sometimes, too,” A-Rod said in the statement. “That’s where my guy Mr. Peanut comes in. He’s there for me when I need a crunchy snack and always has my back.” Following this, A-Rod dished a little more on filming the ad with PEOPLE.

When #CrunchTime hits, ask yourself this: What would Mr. Peanut do? For inspiration, check out this never before seen extended cut of my Big Game commercial now! WARNING: It’s rated NUTS. pic.twitter.com/sD6vE7amua — Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 29, 2019

“I’m so excited and thrilled to be a part of this,” he told the publication. “It’s really a dream come true. I’ve never been in a Super Bowl ad, and I sort of dreamed about it, but I never dreamed this high.” While he didn’t film the ad with Mr. Peanut himself (“That would’ve been the biggest highlight for sure.”) he said filming the spot was “efficient and relaxed,” and that he “had a great time. I wasn’t nervous at all filming.”

It’s watching the ad that has A-Rod nervous. “Knowing you’ll have 100-plus million people watching will be pretty intense,” he shared. “And I think you can guarantee my daughters [Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14] will be teasing Daddy. This one has a lot to tease me about.” As for JLo, she gave him a little advice on this. “She always tells me to be myself and have fun, which she’s a master at.”