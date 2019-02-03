Adam Levine Trolled For Showing His Nipples At Super Bowl When Janet Jackson Was Spurned For It

Super Bowl LII was a wild time, but what shocked fans the most was when Adam Levine took his shirt off — yet, it wasn’t because of his incredible abs. It was because of a supposed double standard.

Football fans around the world gathered in Atlanta, Georgia on Feb. 3 for Super Bowl LII, and just as we thought, Maroon 5‘s highly-anticipated Halftime Show with Travis Scott and Big Boi was the most exciting moment of the night. Especially when lead singer Adam Levine, 39, took his shirt off. But not everyone was happy to see him get half naked inside the stadium. Fans online argued that he should get spurned like Janet Jackson, 52, did when she exposed her own nipple during the Halftime Show in 2004. The shocking moment basically killed her career, yet the same probably won’t happen to Adam Levine nor Maroon 5. Why? Well, fans seem to be arguing that it’s because he’s a guy.

After Adam stripped on millions of television screens across America on Sunday evening, author Glennon Doyle tweeted, “Poor Adam he showed his nips at the Super Bowl so now his career will be ruined like Janet’s. OH WAIT Never mind!!!!.” Then, One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush retweeted the tweet with three sets of the clapping hands emoji. Clearly, they were both upset with the supposed double standard and so were a number of fans. After Sophia shared the tweet, commenters shared their own opinions.

“OMG!!!!! This is so true! And so sad. Wow,” on Twitter user wrote, while another added, “I was JUST thinking that!!!” And one fan gave it much more thought, saying, “To be honest, I don’t mind seeing either, neither offended me. With all that is going on in the world, really? I’m with you, G. It’s sexist, but I am just saying that to me neither are wrong. Except that I felt terrible for Janet because hers was an accident. Otherwise? Bodies.”

Want to relive the scandalous moment? Watch the video above at the 12:10 minute mark!