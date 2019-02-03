21 Savage Arrested: Rapper Being Held By ICE In Atlanta For Being In U.S. Illegally

Rapper 21 Savage was arrested ahead of the Super Bowl in Atlanta. He is being detained by ICE for being in the United States illegally, according to the shocking report.

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested rapper 21 Savage in Atlanta over Super Bowl weekend, TMZ confirmed on Feb. 3. The rapper, who is originally from a United Kingdom country or territory, is being held in custody, as he’s been in the United States illegally since 2006, when his visa expired (he first entered the country at the age of 12 in 2005), according to the report. He was also convicted of felony drug charges in 2014. Officials are keeping 21 Savage detained as they figure out removal proceedings.

Atlanta reporter, Mike Winne, received further clarification from ICE regarding the arrest. “Mr. Abraham-Joseph was taken into ICE custody as he is unlawfully present in the U.S. and also a convicted felon,” a spokes person told Mike. “Mr. Abraham-Joseph initially entered the U.S. legally in 2005, but subsequently failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa. Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts. ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine further actions.”

Meanwhile, 21 Savage’s lawyer released the following statement to TMZ: “We are working diligently to get Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with authorities to clear up any misunderstanding. Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in this country — especially in Atlanta, Georgia and is actively working in the community, leading programs to help underprivileged youth in financial literacy.”