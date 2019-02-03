2 Chainz & Adam Scott Show The Receipts In Expensify’s SB Ad That Can Win You Real Cash

Yes, this is real — and it’s amazing. 2 Chainz and ‘Community’ star Adam Scott teamed up for a song, “Expensify This,’ that is not only the brand’s Super Bowl commercial but a way for fans to win big!

It’s only February, and your company’s finance department has its brand new jam for the year. 2 Chainz, 41, and Adam Scott, 45, teamed up for Expensify’s debut into television advertising. The program, which unsurprisingly manages business expenses, figured to be the living definition of “extra” in its first-ever TV spot. Instead of just doing a 30 or 60-second spot for the Super Bowl, they had 2 Chainz make a song – “Expensify This” – and a full-blown music video that might be the weirdest thing you see all day.

Gold toilet. Time travel. A car made out of ice that’s powered by “a seafood tower.” A random dude with a third-eye. Diamond football. 2 Chainz marrying himself. An animated segment straight out of Adult Swim. 2 Chainz’s actual mom (“She knew me when I had no chain”) and a family dinner with everyone – including Adam – at the end. On one hand, it could be perceived as a well-manufactured visual appealing to the outlandish pop culture tastes of Millennials (Bijan Stephen of The Verge asked “what benevolent god would allow this to exist?”) The other, less cynical take is that this was a weird AF video that’s actually kind of fun. After all, how many times to do you see a gold man riding a jet ski in Mama Chainz’s living room?

Plus, as the video says, if someone uses the Expensify app to snap photos of the QR codes that appear throughout the music video, they will have a chance to win “actual cash.”

“We are the strongest brand [in expense management], the largest customer base, and the fastest growing–and yet virtually nobody in the world knows who we are, despite us having something to offer virtually everyone,” Expensify founder and CEO David Barrett said, per Fast Company. “We want to convey that Expensify is for everyone: you, your mom, your grandma, your kid, your coworkers, your boss–anyone who spends money can and should use it.”

“Unlike most ‘unicorn’ Silicon Valley startups that just hemorrhage cash until they get acquired for peanuts, we are growing over 100% year-on-year–without any advertising–and doing so very profitably,” he says. “We are a small company of 130 people that love to do crazy things. We take the whole company–including families–overseas for a month every year. Last year was Italy, this year is Vietnam, and Super Bowl is one of the craziest things you can do.”