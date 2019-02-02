10 Stars Wearing Snowy White At Sundance: Demi Moore & More

What do you do when the snow’s falling and you have to hit the red carpet? Wear white, of course! Stars like Demi Moore did just that at Sundance and looked fabulous. See a gallery of their looks here.

The weather in Park City, Utah is freezing, but the stars were looking hot at the Sundance Film Festival. Tons of celebrities, like Demi Moore, got some inspiration from their trip to the film festival for their cute outfits. No, we’re not talking about donning parkas and ski boots. They all wore snow white dresses, pants, blazers, and shirts — you name it! Talk about looking cool. We’re obsessed with the dress Demi wore to one of her red carpets. The Corporate Animals star rolled up in a flowy, white dress topped with a tuxedo-style jacket and collar.

She gave the outfit a little edge by wearing it with black tights and a pair of shiny combat boots. The Cher hair looks great, too! Awkwafina looked incredibly chic at the premiere of her movie, The Farewell! She rocked an all-white suit from Veronica Beard, and even wore white booties. A swash of red lipstick and her perfect, dark hair really made the outfit pop. Anyone know how can we get her stylist’s number?

Another trend in Sundance fashion? Sweaters, of course! Stars like Lupita Nyong’o, and even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got cozy at the film festival in cute cardigans and pullovers. Don’t think they sacrificed style for comfort, though. Lupita, obviously, was a vision in a cinched, velveteen turtleneck paired with a matching pencil skirt. Dwayne rocked a black turtleneck, too — a brave choice considering his infamous high school photo showing him in a black turtleneck, fanny pack, and chain. You know the one! He’s too dashing and smooth, though, for that to ever happen again. His 17-year-old daughter, Simone, was wearing a white sweater and jeans. She looked so cute!

For more pics of stars who opted for chic, snow white outfits at the Sundance Film Festival, like Jada Pinkett Smith, Natalia Dyer, and more, scroll through our gallery above! Sundance may be ending, but these outfits will totally live forever!