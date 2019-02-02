JWoww’s Husband Roger Mathews ‘Saddened’ By Their War: You Made Me Look ‘Like A Monster’

Roger Mathews took to his website on Feb. 2 to post a thorough and emotional message in response to his estranged wife Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s shocking post that contained abuse allegations against him.

Roger Mathews, 43, spoke out once again with his own side of the story regarding his estranged wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s shocking abuse allegations on Feb. 2, when he posted an emotional message to his website that disputed most of her claims. In the message, Roger explained that he was “saddened” about the way things are turning out between him and Jenni, and wishes it could be different for the sake of their two children, Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2.

“I am extremely saddened. Saddened, as I lay here next to both of our children that we could not have found a better way to handle our differences,” Roger wrote on his website. “You and your post have made me a monster. I took down my posts which was recommended by both of our councils, yet you leave yours up and bask in your glory of tearing down the father of your children.”

Roger went on to point out his side of things in regards to the domestic violence accusations, and even admitted and took responsibility for some of it. “You painted me as a woman beater,” he wrote. “The facts are these. No one, man or woman, husband or wife has the right to put their hands on each other. I take responsibility for that night in question, and one other night that I can think of that, I pushed you. You edited out your actions and violent behavior prior to me pushing you which I knew you would do.”

The Jersey Shore star also went into details about the marital issues they went through. He claimed they went to counseling sessions only after he convinced Jenni to go, and he wrote about how Jenni would threaten to divorce him constantly throughout their marriage. He also claimed that she was showing their daughter, Meilani, homes in other countries and telling her they were going to move there without his knowledge.

The message then goes into further details with claims that Jenni edited all the videos she posted in her initial rant to make him look bad because she had access to all the cameras in their home. He also touched base on the headline-making argument they had back in Dec. and claims he broke down in tears when a fearful Meilani came up to him asking him if he was trying to get Jenni arrested, which he claims Jenni told her.

After going into more details about what he claims happened with custody agreements and divorce proceedings, Roger ended the message by making a plea to Jenni. “You need to get help if not for yourself for your kids and I intend to get help as well,” he wrote. “We can work amicably through the remainder of this for our kids or it can be the living hell that it has been. I would like a retraction to your lies and I think I’ve owned the few truths in it. I spent 8 years with you and I have no regrets because we would not have the children we have if we did not but our journey is over for us. We must now get along for them. I am not a monster. We’ve both embarrassed ourselves out of anger. Let’s stop the madness.”

Roger further explained that a part of him will always love Jenni and he even offered to give her a hug as a truce offering if she agrees to work with him and be friends for their children.

Before his message, Roger initially posted a now deleted video on Jan. 31, to address Jenni’s claims in her message and share court documents about restraining orders and other things pertaining to their arguments and Jenni’s mental health.

Jenni has yet to respond to Roger’s message but we’ll be updating with any new information as it becomes available.