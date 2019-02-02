Rihanna Stuns In Glamorous Fur Coat After Shooting Down Report That Her New Album’s Done

Rihanna flashed a beautiful monochromatic look in New York City on Feb. 1 – check out her massive fur coat inside!

“B*tch Better Have My Money” singer Rihanna, 30, made her way through the below-freezing New York City temperatures on Feb. 1 in a plush, thick, and oversized white fur coat. Her snow-like look was complete with her white t-shirt underneath her coat, white sneakers, and a white purse as well. She was going for that white monochromatic vibe, we guess!

Rihanna’s hair flowed loose as the wind pushed it around, and her neck was adorned with a gold chain necklace. For color, Ri Ri shielded her eyes from the pararazzi’s flashing lights with pink-and-gold glasses, and she kept her lips glossy with a pink lip. We can’t blame the singer for bundling up in a huge, thick coat – it was below freezing in New York City that night, and pop stars have to stay warm, too!

Ri Ri walked out in New York City as news surfaced that she finished her ninth album in an Us Weekly report, but per an Instagram comment by Ri Ri herself, “It ain’t done til it’s done sis!” She has previously said that her next collection of music will be released in 2019 – in between all of her responsibilities to Savage x Fenty, Fenty Beauty, and Fenty x Puma, of course! While we’ve loved watching her other business ventures grow since 2016 – when her last album, Anti, came out – we really would love some new Ri Ri music to rock out to! But we totally understand that she likely wants the finished product to be perfect, so we’ll try to be patient until then!

The last couple of weeks that Ri Ri has been spotted in New York City, she has worn some super cozy-looking outfits. While it’s been freezing in New York, Ri Ri has managed to remain fashionable and looking warm at the same time! In mid-January, Rihanna wore layers with black jeans and a caramel-toned jacket, and later in the month, she looked chic in Ugg boots! We’re slightly (okay, very) envious of how the Barbados singer can make basically anything look incredible.

We hope we’ll have an update soon on her next album – maybe via an Insta comment again – and we know that regardless of whether Ri Ri is promoting something or not, whenever she’s seen out and about, she looks absolutely stunning!