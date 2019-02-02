Looked like a date night to us! Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson left his comedy show hand-in-hand on Feb. 1 – see pic inside!

Pete’s definitely moving on! Rumors swirled around Pete Davidson, 25, and Kate Beckinsale, 45, when they were spotted leaving a Golden Globes after party together on Jan. 6 months after his split from Ariana Grande, 25. And despite Pete and Kate’s coy reaction to news reports that they hooked up, their latest public outing definitely won’t dispel any rumors!

Pete and Kate were seen leaving his comedy show in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 hand-in-hand! They left together in a car, and we think it’s adorable – no matter their possible relationship status – that Kate decided to support Pete at his show!

While she held Pete’s hand, Kate wore a black-and-white plaid knee-length coat and black boots. She tied her hair up and back in a ponytail, leaving some loose pieces of hair down to frame her face. She wore a light peach blush on her cheeks, and a mauve-rose lipstick. Pete rocked a light blue graphic sweatshirt and black sweatpants, with hot pink socks on his feet underneath bone-styled sneakers. They navigated through the photographers and onlookers as they went into a car together.

Before this photographed date night, people who saw them interact at that party in January claimed they were very into one another. “They were being very flirty together, they were sitting very close on the outside patio seating,” an eyewitness at the Netflix Golden Globes after party told Page Six. “Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes.”

We hope Kate enjoyed Pete’s comedy set at his Friday night show! We fully support this blossoming couple – why not? They’re both attractive, talented, and single, and if they have enjoyed each other’s company, they should spend more time together! We wonder, if this turns into a full-fledged relationship, if it’ll be spoofed on Pete’s show Saturday Night Live as much as his relationship with Ari was! Only time will tell, but we might be seeing Kate pop up at Pete’s shows more in the future, if their body language is any indication!