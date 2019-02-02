Nicki Minaj Gushes About Love For BF Kenneth Petty: ‘He Makes Me Happy’ & It’s More Than Physical

Nicki Minaj is in love, and she wants the world to know it! After dropping a hot remix on Queen Radio, she got to talking about her boyfriend Kenneth Petty. Find out what about Kenneth makes her love him so much.

Bad news for anyone who doesn’t approve of Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty‘s relationship: they’re in it for the long haul! Nicki absolutely gushed about her boyfriend on the February 2 episode of Queen Radio when DJ Boof asked her about her relationship. “I’ve known [Kenneth] since I was 14,” Nicki said. “There’s a different level of passion and friendship with him. I’ve said we f**k four times a day, but it’s more than that. There’s a different level of nurturing; he always knows what to say to make me feel empowered. I’m happy and healthy.”

You could tell how deeply Nicki feels about Kenneth not just from her words, but from the way her voice softened and changed while talking about him. You could hear her smile through the radio! Nicki hasn’t been shy when it comes to talking about her relationship. She really wasn’t kidding when she said that she talks about how much they have sex! Remember the Instagram posts and the PDA? She just hasn’t really opened up about the other aspects of their relationship. It’s sweet!

Of course, her crew probably isn’t too happy about this interview. Kenneth has a criminal record, and, as a friend of the “Chun-Li” rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, they’re also all worried that the couple is moving too fast. “It’s all very intense and romantic, but it’s also got her inner circle very anxious,” they said. “The fear is that she’ll do something spontaneous, like run off and elope and then regret it later.” That’s a real concern! After all, Nicki’s protegée, Ariana Grande, did that this past summer with Pete Davidson and… look at how that turned out.

Nicki has told her inner circle about how much she appreciates their relationship, because it’s different from any other one she’s experienced. “Nicki,” a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “is feeling so fulfilled by this relationship because Kenneth doesn’t play childish games or give her any reason to doubt him. He’s made it very clear that he’s in love with her and that’s all Nicki wants.”