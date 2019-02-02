Fortnite Staged An Entire Marshmello Concert In Its Game & Twitter Is Flipping Out Over The Show

First we got holographic performances at Coachella. And now, we have Fortnite concerts too! Watch a clip of Marshmello’s history-making show inside!

People went wild on Feb. 2 when famous DJ Marshmello held a concert within online game Fortnite. It was the first of its kind, and users loved the experience so much, they took to Twitter to share how the felt about it! There was music, dancing, lights, and it looked like a ton of fun for users!

The DJ behind it all, Marshmello, posted on Twitter how he felt himself about the huge event. “Holy!!! We just made history today,” he said. “We can all tell our kids one day that we attended the first ever virtual concert.”

“The first ever live virtual concert inside of [Fortnite] with millions of people in attendance,” Marshmello tweeted a couple of hours later. “So insane, thank you epic games and everyone who made this possible!”

We made history today! The first ever live virtual concert inside of @fortnite with millions of people in attendance. So insane, thank you epic games and everyone who made this possible! pic.twitter.com/xdaNGnyMr9 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) February 2, 2019

“The Marshmello Fortnite concert was lit,” one Twitter user, ApexExodus, said. “Fortnite continues to do cool sh*t,” Another person, BotsThirst, said online. “Gotta love it. Great event.” Some people shared what the virtual concert looked like from their game and from their user’s perspective. One of the benefits of having a virtual concert is that even though millions of people were allegedly there (according to Marshmello’s claims), it didn’t look as if it felt that packed. You could have been in the comfort of your own home while joining in on the concert action.

Basically, you could have enjoyed all of the benefits of a concert – the energy of other people listening to live music with you – without being pushed and shoved around by strangers in real life. Sounds like a win-win to us!

We’re curious if Fortnite has any plans to have other virtual concerts with more artists. Just imagine what would happen if someone like Cardi B or Ariana Grande, both 25, had their own live Fortnite concert! That might even make more people get the game! Now, for those of us who don’t play Fortnite… how about a virtual concert in The Sims? Can we make that happen? Awesome, thanks!