Margot Robbie: See The First Full-Length Look Of Her Sexy New Harley Quinn Costume

Margot Robbie was an incredible sight to see in L.A. on Feb. 1, when she stepped out in a colorful ensemble for her portrayal of the fictional character, Harley Quinn, during the filming of the upcoming movie, ‘Birds of Prey’.

Margot Robbie, 28, was hardly recognizable on Feb. 1 when she stepped out in full costume for her role as Harley Quinn in the upcoming film, Birds of Prey. The talented actress was in the middle of filming in Los Angeles when she showed off her colorful ensemble, which consisted of a pink crop top, striped cut-off shorts, and a multi-colored shrug full of tassels. She also wore colorful ankle boots and had some of her blonde hair colored pink and green. Fake leg tattoos topped the spunky and sexy look, leaving her incredibly transformed into the fictional character.

Margot showed off her quirky image while filming outside of a fruit market, and at one point, she held a sandwich and flashed a mischievous smile during the scenes. Margot is set to not only act in the new film, which is about a group of female super villains, but to also produce it. Cathy Yan is working as the director, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jurnee Smollett-Bell are co-starring as Huntress and Black Canary respectively, according to Variety. The film will feature Margot’s character right after she left her love interest, the Joker.

Margot already played the role of Harley Quinn in the 2016 film Suicide Squad. Birds of Prey is a spin-off of the film, so it’s definitely leaving DC Comics fans in high-anticipation of its release, which is set for Feb. 7, 2020. Margot is also reprising her role for Suicide Squad 2, which will be released in 2021.

We’re super excited about seeing Margot’s appearance in Birds of Prey! As an actress who’s known for taking on amazing versatile roles, we’re sure this one’s no exception, and we can’t wait to find out how it all turns out!