Kylie Jenner Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See Cute Tributes For Stormi’s Birthday & More

Kylie Jenner had an important week – her baby girl turned 1! See all the cute pics she shared celebrating Stormi Webster’s birthday!

If you keep up, then you know there was a major KarJenner birthday this week: Stormi Webster turned 1! Yes, Kylie Jenner‘s little bundle of joy has officially made it to the one year mark of life, and we couldn’t be happier for the adorable tot. Based on their social media posts about it, neither could her mom and dad Travis Scott! While Kylie reigns supreme on Insta every week, the past few days were just so special that we decided to name her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Things started off normally in Kylie Land, which basically means she started off her week by promoting something Kylie Cosmetics related. This time around, it was her Valentine’s Day collection, which dropped on Feb. 1. The lip-kit mogul chose to highlight the line by sharing a photo of her rocking a poofy red dress with a matching rosy beauty look. After all, this collection is all about those VDay colors like pink, red and champagne.

Kylie then switched gears from her makeup line to clothing. She shared a brief clip of her modeling a checkered coat and sunglasses. She simply captioned the look with the sunglasses emoji, so looks like things were all cool with Kylie.

Now, for the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Stormi’s birthday! The toddler celebrated her first b’day on Feb. 1, and her mama dropped a slew of new photos of the lil cutie. One post contained a sweet tribute to her in the caption as well. Kylie wrote: “how did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. i just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. i wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours.”

She continued, “I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. my love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth.”

Kylie also shared a sweet clip of her with Travis and Stormi before wrapping up the birthday posts with a heartwarming shot of her daughter with Travis. Happy birthday, Stormi! Head up to the gallery above to see some of our favorite selfies Kylie has taken with her kid over the past year!