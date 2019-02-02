8 Times Jennifer Lopez Made Workout Gear Look Super Sexy: Sports Bras & More

Jennifer Lopez can make anything look hot, especially her sexy and revealing workout gear! Check out her hottest workout pics inside!

Second Act actress and global superstar Jennifer Lopez, 49, has been flaunting her hot workout body for years. But lately, she has really stepped up her workout fashion – from sports bras, crop tops, leggings, and more! J. Lo has fit in time for her workouts all across the country, showing off her best looks in Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami recently.

While in Miami, Florida, J. Lo stunned in a purple triangular-shaped sports bra and graphic high-rise leggings. The pants featured various prints and photos, with bright hues of pink, green, blue, and green. She popped in an additional bit of color with her vibrant yellow Hermès Kelly bag, which was quite the added touch for a gym bag! J. Lo has usually been seen attending and leaving workouts with an Hermès bag in hand – hey, if you got it, flaunt it! And clearly, she’s got it.

J. Lo let her brown and blonde hair flow as the Florida sun hit her skin. She was prepared with hair ties on her arm, and held a mini water bottle as well. Her glam look was completed with big gold hoop earrings, and brown aviator sunglasses.

Another look that J. Lo rocked in Miami was a monochromatic white-hot ensemble! She wore head-to-toe white, with a skin-tight white turtleneck long-sleeve crop top paired with high-rise white leggings. Jennifer’s abs were on full display in the outfit, and she paired the look with white sneakers, too.

We love Jennifer’s dedication to fitness, and her gorgeous workout looks! We can’t wait to see what other workout outfits she’ll wear in the future, and hope she’ll continue flaunting her best style for us to see! The actress serves as a true inspiration to get us motivated to workout – so be sure to click the gallery above to see more of Jennifer’s hottest workout gear! You’ll be totally envious of her sports bras, leggings, crop tops, and of course, the multitude of Hermès bags!