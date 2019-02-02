Groundhog Day 2019: Pics Of Punxsutawney Phil As He Looks For His Shadow & More

Today, Feb. 2, is Groundhog Day! See all the pictures from the annual ceremony where Punxsutawney Phil crawled out of his burrow and predicted the weather!

After the hellish week we endured with the Polar Vortex, it seems like the question on everyone’s mind is “will we ever be warm again?” Luckily, Punxsutawney Phil is here to answer that! The infamous groundhog emerged from his burrow at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania at sunrise on Feb. 2 to predict whether we’ll be seeing spring soon or if we’ll have to wait to get rid of winter. Phil DID NOT see his shadow, so luckily we’ll have an early spring!

This is the 133rd year where Phil predicted the weather – the ceremony has taken place annually since 1886. Yes, that is a long time for a groundhog to live, but there’s a legend as to how Phil keeps coming around year after year. He drinks an “elixir of life” that adds another seven years to his life with every sip, ensuring that he’ll be around to make predictions for years to come!

Thousands of people congregated near Phil’s burrow – and even more watched live online – to see what the groundhog decided. In case you didn’t know, there’s a procedure that occurs to determine his prediction. If Phil sees his shadow, he’ll run back into the burrow, meaning we’ll have six more weeks of winter. But if he sticks around and hangs out outside, that means spring is coming! He then shares his prediction with his Inner Circle, and its members translate the information for the attendees at the Groundhog Day Picnic (and the rest of us too, of course). He typically sees his shadow, though. He’s only ever predicted an early spring 18 times (this year makes 19!)

Want to see pics from the ceremony? Then get clicking through the gallery above! Happy Groundhog Day!