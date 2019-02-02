Gisele Bündchen Sends Sweet Message To Tom Brady Before The Super Bowl That’s His ‘Most Important’

Gisele Bündchen took to Instagram on Feb. 2 to share a sweet pic and encouraging message to her hubby Tom Brady as he prepares to take on his 6th Super Bowl with the New England Patriots on Feb. 3.

Tom Brady, 41, has a forever cheerleader in wife Gisele Bündchen! The New England Patriots quarterback’s 38-year-old wife took to Instagram on Feb. 2 to share an adorable photo and loving caption in honor of her hubby, just in time for the big game. In the stunning snapshot, a smiling Tom can be seen kneeling down on a football field as Gisele hugs him from behind. “I got your back! ❤️,” her supportive caption read, proving she’s one of the most adorable NFL wives to ever exist. SEE GISELE’S SWEET INSTAGRAM PHOTO HERE!

Gisele is known for publicly supporting Tom at his numerous football games throughout the years, and she’s always been there for him at every Super Bowl he was a part of. When she found out he won a spot at the upcoming Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta, she immediately took to Twitter to congratulate him and share her well wishes. After being married for almost 10 years, the lovebirds have seemed to grow an incredibly tight-knit bond that they have passed on to their three children, John, 11, who Tom shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, 47, Benjamin, 9, and Vivian, 6.

That bond will surely come in handy when all eyes are on Tom as his team takes on the Los Angeles Rams at this year’s Super Bowl. Although he’s already won five Super Bowls in the past, this one will be particularly special for Tom. “He is beyond prepared for Sunday,” a source close to Tom EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He is excited for Sunday and wants to prove to the world he still has it. He loves that his entire family will be in town, that his Mom is healthy this year and everything is as good as it can get. Winning this Super Bowl would solidify so much for Tom and prove to himself, his haters and everyone that he actually is the GOAT! His legacy is very important to him and winning seals up quite a bit of legacy and peace of mind. This Super Bowl is gearing up to be his most important.”