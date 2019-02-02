Happy 65th Birthday, Christie Brinkley: See Her Most Stunning Pics Proving She Doesn’t Age

It’s Christie Brinkley’s birthday! Even though she turned 65, she looks practically ageless! See some of her most gorgeous photos ever!

If I told you that Christie Brinkley is 65, you probably wouldn’t believe me – but that’s exactly how old she is as of today, Feb. 2! The stunning supermodel just became another year older, but by God does she not look it! In honor of Christie’s birthday though, we rounded up some of her most gorgeous photos of all-time, that also prove she’s basically ageless!

A 65th birthday is a pretty big one, and Christie was totally excited about it! “I think I’m going to celebrate my big 65 by making something out of every single day of the whole year, instead of it just being about one day,” she told Us Weekly. “I really feel like life it so hectic and crazy nowadays. There’s so much going on that it’s really important for us to find at least a moment or two to celebrate every day. That’s my goal for this year.”

But part of the reason the model looks (and feels!) so good is because she’s on top of her health. She previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she follows a vegetarian diet and “never had cravings” for junk food (hey Christie, can you lend me whatever magic you’re using to achieve that?)

The American Beauty Star judge then explained her diet to HL. She said: “I have a rainbow diet. The mornings I’ll start my day off with an acai bowl with lots of berries – I change the fruits in the acai bowl all the time… mangos, bananas, raspberries, blueberries. I’ll sprinkle some nuts on it for protein. For lunch I’ll do a nice salad, and for dinner I’ll do lentils or quinoa and sautéed vegetables.” Ok, yum! We hope Christie has an amazing birthday! Head up to the gallery above to see some of her best looks!