Cardi B Turns Lilac Jacket Into The Sexiest Mini Dress For Hot New Pics

Cardi B took to Instagram on Feb. 1 to show off two new pics of herself dazzling in a sexy purple coat that she wore as a dress, along with white heels and matching colorful hair.

Cardi B, 26, just keeps the colorful looks coming! The rapper took to Instagram on Feb. 1 to share some new pics of herself posing in a light purple coat that she wore as a dress, white heels and matching light purple hair, and as always, she looked fantastic! She also wore light purple eyeshadow and gold-colored nails that helped her top off the stunning look. The mother-of-one added her fun-loving personality to the posts when she seemed to make a hilarious reference to Barney the dinosaur from the popular television series, Barney & Friends, in one of the pic’s captions. “Barney could never,” the caption read.

Cardi’s purple look is just one of many brightly colorful looks she’s been showing off lately. Just last week, she posed in a dark blue lingerie ensemble with matching hair when she attended the AVN Awards in Las Vegas, and before that, she took to Instagram to share pics and video of herself wearing a red leather lingerie outfit with matching thigh-high boots that had many of her fans talking.

Cardi isn’t the only one who’s been sporting some impressive clothes lately. Her six-month-old daughter, Kulture, got some new designer gems from her father Offset, 27, on Jan. 31. Cardi showed off the pieces, including an amazing Gucci jacket, and Versace choices, on social media and it definitely proved the little tot is sure to live a life of style! Cardi and Kulture’s dad, Offset, have been going through some ups and downs in their marriage over the past few months, so it’s good to know she still appreciates their shared joy in raising their baby girl!

View this post on Instagram Purple A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Feb 1, 2019 at 3:14pm PST

We can’t wait to see more of Cardi’s eye-catching outfits in the future. Whether you’re a fan of her music or not, one thing’s for sure: this lady sure knows how to dress!