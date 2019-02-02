Cardi B & Offset Kiss On Date At Atlanta Super Bowl Party After Reuniting — Exclu Details

An eyewitness tells HollywoodLife that Cardi B and Offset were getting handsy at a club in Atlanta and looked SO in love! We have exclusive details.

In case you were still doubting it, Cardi B and Offset are back together — and they’re celebrating it! Cardi and her estranged husband were spotted getting in some major PDA at a strip club in Atlanta, of all places, and an eyewitnesse tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they looked so happy, and so in love. Their hot pre-Super Bowl outing to OAK on February 1 comes on the heels of Cardi telling her fans that she and Offset were working things out after he got caught cheating. It’s on!

“[Offset and Cardi] were very affectionate on the way in, and the way out,” the eyewitness at OAK told us EXCLUSIVELY. He had his arm around her constantly and they seemed to be very, very happy. They are definitely a couple and there didn’t seem to be any issue at all with them. They even kissed a few times. She kept smiling at him, and they seem to be tight.” The eyewitness mentioned a reason why the couple would have made their public outing to a strip club instead of like… dinner or a movie. They claim that going to strip clubs with your significant other is an “aphrodisiac.” That’s why, they explained, that “things overall were actually very romantic” between Cardi and Offset.

To each their own! The couple are in Atlanta for separate Super Bowl performances. Cardi is the headliner at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at the State Farm Arena on February 2, while Migos is set to perform at Shaq’s Fun House Big Game Weekend the same night. Then, of course, there’s the rumor that Cardi could be making an appearance during Maroon 5‘s halftime show on the 3rd!

Cardi, as a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, is so happy to be in Atlanta with her guy and that they’re spending this time together. To Cardi, “words are meaningless,” and she wants to actually see her husband prove that he’s changed! “Cardi is happy right now as she really feels that things with Offset are slowly but surely getting better, and that they are moving in the right direction,” the source said. “She sees him putting in the work, and it’s really important for Cardi to actually see Offset change his ways rather than say he will. Sure, she appreciates the constant lavish gifts he’s buying her, but she wants actions.”

As for Offset, he “feels like he’s doing everything in his power to win her back,” the source noted. But it’s all up to Cardi to decide if they can repair their fractured relationship. “Cardi feels this weekend at the Super Bowl together will be very telling and she’ll see how she feels at the end of it, but she’s enjoying their time together,” they said. “Cardi never stopped loving Offset, but she was absolutely heartbroken and crushed over what he did. That’s why it’s been so important to her to see change.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Cardi B and Offset’s reps for comment.