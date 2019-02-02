Cardi B Flaunts Post-Baby Body In Bra & Short Shorts At Pre Super Bowl Party- Pics

Cardi B looked hot AF at a pre-Super Bowl party in Atlanta, and we can’t get enough of her sexy outfit! See pics of her full look, here!

Well no wonder she and Offset were getting so frisky in Atlanta! Cardi B walked the red carpet before the Michael Rubins Fanatics Super Bowl party wearing the skimpiest getup, and she looked bangin’. The “I Like It” rapper stunned in the most unique outfit — a matching Louis Vuitton blouse and tiny short shorts, with a bra top! Despite giving birth to her baby girl, Kulture, just six months ago, Cardi’s stomach is impossibly flat, and her abs are toned. This is one hell of a look for a Super Bowl bash. You can see the full-length pic of Cardi in her hot outfit below.

Her outfit couldn’t be more different than another hot one she recently wore, though equally fabulous. She posed in a fully lilac outfit on Instagram, rocking a light purple, patent leather coat with a fur trim in the same hue. She also colored her hair purple, and wore purple eyeshadow! She captioned the pic, “Barney could never,” which is hilarious… and a little shady. She’s making a dig at Summer Bunni, the woman Offset allegedly had an affair with, who was on Barney as a kid!

Cardi looked pretty damn fine last night, too, when she hit up OAK in Atlanta for some one on one time with her husband. She proved once and for all that they’re back together after his cheating scandal with some irrefutable proof. They were making out and holding each other all night! As an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, they looked so happy and in love during the pre-Super Bowl bash. “[Offset and Cardi] were very affectionate on the way in, and the way out,” the source said.

“He had his arm around her constantly and they seemed to be very, very happy,” they continued. “They are definitely a couple and there didn’t seem to be any issue at all with them. They even kissed a few times. She kept smiling at him, and they seem to be tight.” Aww!”