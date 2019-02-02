Ben Affleck Looks Super Happy With His Kids After He Reveals He May Be ‘Done’ Playing ‘Batman’

Ben Affleck is moving on from playing superhero to super dad! The ‘Batman’ star and his kids shared a sweet moment as they left school, with all sporting bright smiles.

Sorry Bruce Wayne, Ben Affleck has a new role to focus on! Once again, the Batman star was pictured bonding with his kids, this time Violet, 13, and Samuel, 6, after he picked them up from school on Feb. 1. Ben and Violet looked impressed as they pointed at a drawing Samuel was holding, and the tribe of three all sported big grins as they strolled down the sidewalk. It’s clear who Ben’s rooting for during the Super Bowl this Sunday, as he rocked a New England Patriots beanie — but it’s not the first time we’ve seen him rep Patriots gear!

Just last week, Ben was pictured picking up his kids again — that time his other daughter, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel — wearing a Patriots-branded beanie and hoodie. Just because he plays a billionaire on the big screen doesn’t mean he sends a chauffeur to pick up the kids, as he’s often seen with his and Jennifer Garner’s three children after school! But it appears that Ben may actually be distancing himself from the DC Universe character, as he retweeted a Deadline article that read, “Ben Affleck Passes The Torch To Next Generation Of Bruce Wayne.” Uh oh!

But don’t fret, even if Ben’s most likely not in the 2021 Batman film that’ll be directed by Matt Reeves (he has a vision of a younger Batman). “Ben Affleck might not be done playing Batman if everything was up to him,” a source close to the Argo actor EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He will not be a part of the future film The Batman that is coming out in a few years from Warner Brothers but he still might play Batman in a future film in the current DC Universe because he is still the Batman of note in the timeline of the current movies.” Recall that Ben made a cameo in Suicide Squad, which is still an unfinished series!

We love seeing Ben so happy and spending quality time with the young ones just three months after completing 40 days in rehab for alcohol addiction. We know his ex-wife is just as thrilled! “Jen is really proud of Ben for doing whatever he feels is necessary to focus on his sobriety at this point. If that means Ben shouldn’t date anybody, and take the time to concentrate on his health and happiness, then she’s all for it,” a source close to the Camping actress told HL. “As far as Jen is concerned, their kids always come first, and Jen fully supports the steps that Ben is taking to continue being a great father to their children.”