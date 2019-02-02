Angelina Jolie’s Feelings Are All Over The Map After Meeting With Brad Pitt: Why She’s ‘Disappointed’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met up on Jan. 30 and the divorce talks left the mother of six emotional. But it’s not all bleak — find out why!

The breakup of Brangelina may finally be nearing its end. A source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Angelina Jolie’s recent meeting with Brad Pitt was filled with emotion. But, the good news is she does believe they made “progress”. And they also made wine. That’s right, they just announced a new wine — that will hit stores on March 5. Understandably Angelina is having mixed emotions — especially since the recent meeting with Brad reportedly had some tense moments.

“Angelina’s feelings are all over the map after her latest meeting with Brad, it was very emotional. On one hand it was hard for her to see him, it brought up all her feelings of disappointment over her marriage failing. She still misses him and what they had so being in the same room as him is painful. But at the same time she does feel like they’re making progress, they got a lot of things hashed out and she’s feeling very hopeful that they’ll be able to sign off on a final agreement soon,” our source says. This is great news!

Another hopeful sign — they united this week to release another bottle of wine from Miraval, their vineyard in France. The wine is called Studio — in honor of Miraval’s history as a recording studio. Everyone from Pink Floyd to Courtney Love has recorded there so it’s got serious rock’n roll pedigree. Chateau Miraval also has a significant place in Bragelina’s history — they were married in a small church on the grounds of the estate in 2014. And now the couple have managed to hang on to Miraval in spite of their split, and it’s all for their kids. “She’s especially happy and proud that they’ve been able to agree on Miraval,” adds the the source. “The estate means so much to their children and she’s so relieved that both she and Brad have been able to stay on the same page about preserving it for their children’s legacy.” Their future as co-opertive co-parents is looking up. Wine, maybe it really does solve everything.