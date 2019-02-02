11 Cutest Photos Of Angelina Jolie & Her Mini-Me Vivienne, 10: See Look-Alike Pics

Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt look just like one another! Check out pics of the look-alike mother and daughter inside!

Philanthropist and actress Angelina Jolie, 43, and ex-husband Brad Pitt, 55, have six children together – Shiloh, 12, Maddox, 17, Zahara, 14, Vivienne, 10, Pax, 15, and Knox, 10. Their whole family, of course, is absolutely stunning. With parents like Angie and Brad, the kids would of course be gorgeous! But one of their daughters in particular, Vivienne, has grown up to look just like her movie star mom! Their similarities have definitely been noticed before, but we wanted to honor their absolute twinning status!

The mother and daughter have often been photographed while out and about together, doing various activities from going to the movies, walking through airports, and even rock climbing! Young Vivienne’s eyes, lips, and nose look exactly like her mom’s and we’ve even heard that Brad loves how much his daughter looks like Angie!

Vivienne has seemed to have gotten her flair for fashion from her mom too – Vivienne has been seen rocking some seriously stylish looks while out with her mom! Our favorite look was Vivienne’s grey suit while mom Angie wore a similarly grey-toned strapless dress. They looked adorable together. Vivienne has definitely shown that she can wear both more masculine and feminine looks with ease! The mom and daughter have twinned in black pants, ballet flats, and even through their own glances. In one photo, Vivienne and Angie both wore a similar smirk on their faces – surely, Vivienne got that sass from her mom!

We’ve loved watching young Vivienne grow up and can’t wait to see how she will continue to look like Angie more as she ages. Furthermore, she has followed in her mom’s footsteps in another regard – Vivienne was in the 2014 movie Maleficent with Angie!

We can’t wait to see more from Angie and Vivienne in the future, as well as the rest of the adorable Jolie-Pitt clan. Angie has been seen with her children often lately, and we’re sure she loves just how much Vivienne has started to resemble her. Click the gallery above for more look-alike photos of Angelina and her daughter!