Why Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Made Allegations Against Roger Mathews Public: ‘Couldn’t Stay Silent’

JWoww had kept her feud with estranged husband Roger Mathews on the quieter side until this final ‘straw,’ HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out what that was!

Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s feud with Roger Mathews, 43, went from 0-100 after she accused him of abuse, contacting her ex-boyfriends, negligent parenting and more in an over 2,300 word message, which she shared to her website (along with videos of Roger) on Jan. 30. But the open letter didn’t arrive out of nowhere, as “Jenni has been very frustrated and upset over Roger’s recent social media antics,” a source close to the Jersey Shore star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. After Jenni filed for divorce from Roger in Sept. 2018, her estranged husband continued to update his Instagram feed with happy videos and pictures that showed him spending quality time with their two kids, Greyson, 2, and Meilani, 4. But JWoww couldn’t handle the image of “a praiseworthy father and a husband” Roger was painting on social media, as she stated in her letter.

“She finally felt like she had enough of sitting idle and quiet which is why she posted on Instagram,” our source continues. And here’s the alleged incident that set the mother of two off: “The straw that broke the camel’s back was the fact that Roger drove around in his car shooting videos of the children on social media last weekend.” Jenni addressed this in her open letter, and for that reason, “she felt being silent wasn’t doing her any good anymore, so she acted.” But among all the drama — including the MTV star accusing Roger of once “aggressively” throwing her to the ground — why did Jenni remain silent up until now?

“Jenni has stayed quiet because she doesn’t want her kids to ever see anything negative about their father,” our source reveals. Even after Jenni and Roger separated, they still went on family outings — but Jenni started getting “death threats from strangers on social media” as the feud got nastier! She became “sick” of it, in addition to “people calling her a bad mom,” our source explains. “She feels she is beat up by everyone including Roger and she was sick of silence and decided to speak her truth and put an end to it once and for all. Enough is enough. Jenni is the most amazing mother who would do anything in the world for her kids and she’s so strong and resilient. This felt so good to get off her chest.”

Jenni herself came forward to clear the air on her allegation-filled message from Wednesday night. “In light of the recent accusations, I would like to clarify one point: I did not post the message to Roger to cause him any upset,” she wrote in a statement to People. “My intention was to protect our children and to liberate myself from all of the pain I had endured for so many years, to finally be free from the abuse and now look into the future more positively for the sake of the kids.”

A day after the message was posted, Roger slammed it as “highly erroneous,” claiming that it contained “many lies” in an Instagram video! He even released documents from his legal team requesting Judge Valter H. for “immediate conference” and “mental evaluation” of Jenni.