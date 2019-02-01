Fatima Ali is missed by many, and 1 week after she sadly passed away, she received a sweet tribute on an episode of ‘Top Chef.’ See the in memoriam pic here.

The heartbreaking news that Top Chef star Fatima Ali had passed broke on Jan. 25, and she is still top of mind for friends, family, and of course, everyone in the Bravo network. The culinary competition show incorporated a sweet dedication to Fatima into their Jan. 31 episode, and the photo will melt your heart. “In loving memory of Fatima Ali 1989-2019,” the show’s message read, below a picture of the late star. See their touching tribute below.

Fans were so pleased to see that Top Chef dedicated the ending of the show to the beloved star. “ @ BravoTopChef Just saw tribute at end of tonight’s episode of Fatima Ali. I love Fatima! As a lifetime viewer of Top Chef please accept my condolences to all the Bravo Family! A beautiful soul!” one fan wrote on Twitter after watching. “Nice touch at the end to tribute Fatima. May she RIP. She died too young. She was an awesome chef. @ PadmaLakshmi @ tomcolicchio @ BravoTopChef # topchef # topchefkentucky,” another wrote, praising the network.

Fatima was a fan favorite during her time on Top Chef. The star, who appeared on the 15th season of the television cooking show, lost her battle with bone cancer on January 25 at the age of 29. Top Chef alum Bruce Kalman confirmed the sad news with an Instagram post, writing, “It’s with a heavy heart we say goodbye to Fatima Ali today, as she has lost her battle with cancer. I will miss you Fati, and you will be in my heart forever. I’ll always remember the great times we had, especially our interview during the tailgating episode discussing football, stadiums, and Taylor Swift. Much love, Bruce.”

The culinary community was devastated at the news of Fatima’s passing, especially Top Chef’s host Padma Lakshmi, who mourned her passing with a heartbreaking message. “Goodbye lil’ sis,” Padma captioned a video collage of pics of the two of them on Instagram. “One of our brightest stars has fallen from the sky… I have no words, but here are some of hers: ‘I dream of being better. I dream of being myself again, but I know I’ll never quite be the same, and that’s okay. I know I’ll be different, and, despite the worry that settles into me every time I wake up, I look forward to meeting that woman one day.’”