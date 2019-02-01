Happy 1st Birthday, Stormi Webster: See The Cutest Pics Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Daughter

Just one year ago, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her baby girl! In honor of Stormi Webster’s first birthday, we’re looking back at some of her most adorable pics from the past 365 days!

It feels like just yesterday that Kylie Jenner was introducing her baby girl to the world (or, well, her 125 million Instagram followers). But it wasn’t one day ago – it was one year ago! That’s right, Kylie and Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi Webster is officially one year old. In honor of this special birthday, we’re taking a look back at some of the cutest photos that Kylie and Travis shared of their little bundle of joy.

One of our favorite Stormi moments from the past 365 days came via Kylie’s Insta (of course) in the form of an adorable video. In the clip, the baby’s mom was off screen, sounding out the name of her makeup company Kylie Cosmetics as Stormi inspected an eyeshadow palette. The tot babbled in response before forming something cohesive: a sweet “Da da.” If that wasn’t enough to melt your heart, Travis heard her call and commented “Da da. I’m otw back momma.”

The lip-kit mogul has taken motherhood in stride and shared plenty of heartwarming mother-daughter moments with the Internet. Many of those moments also included matching outfits, because who doesn’t want to rock a crystal-encrusted dress for the family Christmas Eve party and then dress their kid in a similarly sparkly outfit?

Ahead of Stormi’s first birthday on Feb. 1, Kylie and her best friend Jordyn Woods took the bb girl on a vacation. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed she had whisked her daughter away to a tropical destination with a sweet photo of Stormi standing in the sand, which was captioned, “let the birthday adventures begin..”

Kylie then went on to share more photos as the getaway unfolded, including photos of her, her daughter and her bestie all wearing matching neon green bathing suits. You know what they say: the family that matches swimsuits together, stays together! Or something like that. Head up to the gallery above to see even more adorable pics of Kylie’s little girl! Happy birthday, Stormi!