NeNe Leakes Slams Lisa Vanderpump: ‘She Did Some Real Foul’ Stuff To Me

NeNe Leakes is hopping on the Lisa Vanderpump shade train, as she called out the ‘RHOBH’ star on unfinished business! Here’s why NeNe feels double-crossed by LVP.

Lisa Rinna, you’re in the clear! NeNe Leakes, 51, said the wrong Lisa when asked which Housewife she’d like to go “head to head” with on the Jan. 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Five days later, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star went on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show and clarified the shade was misdirected! “You know I actually said the wrong name…I meant Lisa Vanderpump. I did not mean to say Lisa Rinna,” NeNe revealed on Jenny’s Feb. 1. show, referring to the other Lisa, 58, on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “She knows that we have a little something, something she did to me. I’ve never really addressed it…She did some real foul sh*t to me.”

The alleged “foul” play happened before Vanderpump’s iconic PUMP restaurant opened in 2014! “At the time, Greg [Leakes] and I were living in [Los Angeles] and I was working on Glee and New Normal,” NeNe explained to Jenny. “We ride down that West Hollywood area where all the gay bars are — and I have a large gay fanbase — and I kept thinking, ‘It would be so cool if I had a bar right in here somewhere.’ And that space was empty and kind of raggedy-looking and torn down.”

So, NeNe consulted the queen of property values in Los Angeles — LVP. “She said, ‘Oh darling, darling, it’s a piece of crap and they’re charging so much for it, darling,’” NeNe claimed, imitating the restaurant entrepreneur’s British charm. “She talked me off of it and then went and got it…That’s so f***ed up.” Classic double-cross! If true, the PUMP restaurant’s origin story just got a lot more petty. So, how does the RHOBH star act when she runs into NeNe now? Find out in the video below — NeNe even takes shots at LVP’s dog Giggy! Knowing Vanderpump, who even owns a dog rescue organization, it’s a serious diss.

Vanderpump doesn’t have many fans these days! We’ve heard that the RHOBH cast is “fed up” with her after she allegedly refused to film Season 9 with the other ladies, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Real Housewives ladies Ramona Singer and Erika Jayne then slammed LVP for skipping out on Andy Cohen’s baby shower in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, but Vanderpump defended herself by saying she’s “more worried about the dogs than the b*tches” in a video to TMZ. Hey, at least Andy’s on her side — we’ve heard that Vanderpump Skyped the soon-to-be dad and even surprised him with baby shower gifts!