From the SAG Awards to film premieres, there were plenty of events that allowed celebrities to show off their style chops this week. See the best outfits from the past seven days!

There were so many great style choices made this past week. Natalia Dyer had all eyes on her at the Velvet Buzzsaw premiere in a white and blue floral Oscar de la Renta dress on Jan. 28. She paired the look with black Christian Louboutin heels. But she wasn’t the only celeb who stunned at a film screening! That same day, Kelly Rowland killed it at the What Men Want premiere in a gold suit with black button down top. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa took a risk that majorly paid off in the form of a Giorgio Armani striped bodysuit and cage skirt for the Alita: Battle Angel premiere on Jan. 31.

Meghan Markle was gorgeous as always; this week opting for a blush Brandon Maxwell dress (which showed off her adorable baby bump!) and a matching jacket for a visit to London’s National Theatre on Jan. 30. She topped off her ensemble with a Carolina Herrera clutch and strappy Aquazzura heels. Across the pond in New York, Christie Brinkley was turning heads at the Build Speaker Series in a plum Burberry dress under a bright red coat on Jan. 29.

We knew this week was going to be great for fashion though, because it kicked off with the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27. Lady Gaga looked angelic on the red carpet in a white Dior gown. Also in white, Margot Robbie made a statement at the show in a gorgeous Chanel gown. But there were other stars who opted for bolder colors and less traditional silhouettes. Laura Harrier caught our attention in a bright pink custom Loewe gown, while Emma Stone broke from the mold by donning wide leg pants and a sequin top. Her look was custom made by Louis Vuitton.

But the week ended on a high note, too! Angela Sarafyan looked incredible in a black and silver Monique Lhuillier dress for the Learning Lab Ventures Gala on Jan. 31. See more of the top fashion moments from the week in the gallery above!