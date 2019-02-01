Meghan Markle Braves The Snow While Pregnant To Greet Fans With Prince Harry — Sweet Pics

The snow’s falling, but Meghan Markle is still glowing. The pregnant duchess managed to still look impeccable while on an outing with husband Prince Harry, and her outfit’s to die for. See the pics here!

Meghan Markle‘s a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day in Bristol! The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, braved the cold and snow on February during a fun trip to the western English town to do some sightseeing, meeting with locals, and admire the local organizations there serving communities in need. As they arrived in Bristol, snow flurries began to fall and turn all of their stops on the trip into magical winter photo ops. Meghan, of course, was a vision! After rocking a princess-style top knot the day before in London, she let her hair down and styled it in loose curls. The dusting of snow caught in her locks only made her look prettier!

Meghan’s maternity style continues to be on point at six months pregnant. For this appearance, the duchess wore a light, floral dress by Oscar de la Renta underneath a warm black coat from William Vintage. We’re used to her rocking her trusty Givenchy coat, so it must have not been warm enough for the occasion! Despite the snow, she again wore a pair of sky-high stilettos, as she does during most (if not all) of her public appearances. This time, though, it was in the form of a pair of chic, suede boots from Sarah Flint! She elevated the outfit by carrying a matching clutch in the same olive green hue.

Honestly, it’s a little insulting how good Meghan looks. Meanwhile, we’re wearing six layers apiece as temperatures continue to be basically arctic, and resemble the boulder from Indiana Jones more than actual human beings. None of us got the pleasure of marrying a literal prince, either, but it’s cool. It’s fine. Not jealous of her at all!

Meghan’s simply lovely on the inside and out. Outside the Old Vic theater, with temperatures down in the low 30s, she made sure to shake hands and greet all the well-wishers lined up to see her and her adoring husband. “I hope everyone gets a nice cup of tea after this,” Meghan was heard saying, then thanking fans for showing up in the snow. Aww!