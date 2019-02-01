‘Love After Lockup’ Preview: Marcelino Is Blindsided By Brittany Hanging Out With Her Ex

Marcelino is not happy when he learns that Brittany’s been hanging out with her ex, Amanda, in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 1 episode of ‘Love After Lockup.’ Watch now!

Talk about tension! Amanda is throwing a wrench in Brittany and Marcelino’s relationship, and the tension between the couple continues to build because of her. “How do you feel about meeting Amanda?” Brittany asks in our EXCLUSIVE preview of Love After Lockup. Marcelino doesn’t really know who Brittany is talking about. “Well, we met when I got to prison and, I don’t know, her and I hooked up and we were in a relationship and we’re not now,” Brittany says. “We’re friends, and I think that’s what’s important, really.”

Brittany explains that Amanda got out of prison 9 weeks before she did. Marcelino asks Brittany if she’s talked to Amanda since. Brittany is completely honest with Marcelino. “Yes, I’ve talked to her a couple of times,” Brittany admits. Brittany assures Marcelino that she and Amanda are just friends.

Things continue to take a downward spiral when Marcelino asks Brittany whether or not she’s seen Amanda since getting out of prison. “Yes… We hung out,” Brittany tells Marcelino. Why? “So I could talk to her,” Brittany continues. This meetup was 3 weeks ago at a hotel, and Brittany revealed that she’s still “sexually attracted” to Amanda. Needless to say, Marcelino is not happy that Brittany’s been hanging out with her ex. “You’re putting way too many extras on it,” Brittany says to a very pissed off Marcelino.

The synopsis for the Feb. 1 episode of the show reads: “Lizzie confesses $800K hustle. Megan expects proposal from Michael, while his wife expects him home. Matt’s temper flares at job interview. Brittany reveals secret to Marcelino. Clint reveals shocking details about the night Tracie went on the run.” Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.