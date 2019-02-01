‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ Preview: 2 New Ambassadors Arrive To Shake Things Up

After Jonitta and Gabi’s fight on ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,’ Panos and Lindsay bring in two new ambassadors to instill some fear in the current VIP hosts. Meet Kailah and Kyle in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek!

Lindsay Lohan and her partner/Creative Director, Panos Spentzos, do not tolerate ANY bulls*** from their employees at Lohan Beach Club, and the VIP hosts are about to learn that the hard way on the upcoming episode of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. Gabi Andrews and Jonitta Wallace are on thin ice after getting into a heated argument during last week’s episode, so Lindsay and Panos decide to bring in two brand new ambassadors to really shake things up — and you can check out Kailah Casillas and Kyle Marve arriving in the EXCLUSIVE clip below!

“Because of the situation that happened with the fight, we have to be professional,” Panos explains. “That’s why we have new ambassadors. I don’t think they’re going to be happy, but I don’t care.” Kyle explains that he’s a bartender from New York City’s Upper East Side who specializes in branding, while Kailah reveals she’s a long time hostess/server who’s “done it all” in the industry. “I thrive in the rough environment, so it’s nothing new to me,” she admits. “It’s just what I’m used to.”

Panos hopes that he can introduce Kailah and Kyle to the rest of the hosts without any drama, but things are obviously never that easy! The faces of the rest of the cast when they walk in to find two newbies amongst them are PRICELESS!

The next episode of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club airs Feb. 4 at 10:00 p.m. on MTV, following the network’s hit show, Teen Mom 2. The show will remain in this time slot as the season continues.