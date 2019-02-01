Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Send Love To Baby Stormi On 1st Birthday: See Sweet Messages

Oh how time flies! It’s hard to believe that baby Stormi is officially 1-year-old, and on her big day, Kylie & Travis are sending her so much social media love!

Happy birthday baby Stormi! The little one of Kylie Jenner, 21, and rapper Travis Scott, 26, officially turned one on Feb. 1, and both parents sent their baby girl warm wishes! The two stars took their Instagram stories on the important day, to share a sweet message. “Happy birthday to my sweet baby storm.” Kylie said in her IG post, which included a pink heart emoji. Even Travis got a little soft on the sweet day, sharing a message of his own. “Happy bday to my baby shes 1 already,” he said with a slew of sad faces. Bittersweet indeed!

Kylie went on to share even more sweet words for her baby girl, following her initial message. “How did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of baby Stormi with a ton of plush teddy bears. “i just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. i wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. my love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth. 🎈” her full message read. Way to melt our hearts! In another video, she shared footage of the whole family celebrating, and even flaunts some sweet PDA from Travis. This day could not be any sweeter if they tried!

This week actually marks several major milestones for the celebrity baby. It was on Jan. 24 that Stormi was seen learning to walk and the video will melt your heart! Kylie was conducting a series of Instagram stories videos previewing her new Valentine’s Kylie Cosmetics products, when she had to take a time out because Stormi needed her attention…and it was because she wanted to walk! “Sorry guys we had a little intermission, my baby just woke up so I’m getting her ready for the day,” she explained while turning her phone downwards to show Stormi at her feet, standing up and walking! When the little one gave a wave, Kylie asked her: “Who are you saying hi to?” in a sweet voice.

